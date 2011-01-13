Fourth-Season Finale Is Bravo's Top Nielsen Matchmaker

The fourth-season finale of The Millionaire Matchmaker registered the most connections with viewers and key demos in the Bravo series history.

The Jan. 11 episode averaged 2.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen data, including 1.4 million persons 18 to 49. Those marks represent gains of 63% and 49% over the show's third-season concluder, said network officials.

The finale helped boost The Millionaire Matchmaker's viewer fourth-season average to 1.5 million, 37% more than its third campaign. Season four also marked the series' best performance among all key demos, according to officials at the NBC Universal service.