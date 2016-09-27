Fourth and Final Season Set for FX’s ‘The Strain’

FX announced that its horror series The Strain will return for its fourth and final season in summer of 2017.

“We sincerely thank Carlton Cuse, Guillermo del Toro, Chuck Hogan and their creative team as well as the fantastic cast for three exciting seasons of The Strain,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions. “Though we’re sad to see it go, we fully support the way in which they are crafting the fourth season’s dramatic conclusion.”

The third season of the series is currently on the air for FX.

“It is a true joy to work at FX where creative intentions always comes first,” said Cuse. “Our original plan was for the series to last three years. Once we began telling that story it expanded to be more. After finishing the writing on season three, Guillermo, Chuck and I looked at our remaining story and felt the best version could be told in one more season. We have a fantastic plan for an exciting and climatic season four. We are deeply grateful to FX for supporting our vision and for allowing us to end the show on our own timetable.”