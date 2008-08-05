Four Presidential-Debate Hosts Named

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced its picks to host the four debates: PBS' Jim Lehrer and Gwen Ifill, CBS' Bob Schieffer and NBC's Tom Brokaw.

Lehrer, who hosts The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer, will moderate the first presidential debate -- centered on domestic policy -- Sept. 26 at the University of Mississippi.

Ifill, who hosts Washington Week, will host the first vice presidential debate, Oct. 2 at Washington University in St. Louis.

Brokaw will host the second presidential debate Oct. 7 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Brokaw, who has remained at NBC News as a special correspondent since retiring from the Nightly News anchor chair, has contributed to MSNBC's primary-night coverage and recently stepped in as interim moderator, at least through the election, of Meet the Press after the sudden death of Tim Russert in June.

The Nashville debate will be a town-hall format.

The final debate Oct. 15 at Hofstra University in New York will center on foreign policy. Schieffer, CBS News' chief Washington correspondent, will moderate.