Four More Years for Mark Gordon Co., ABC Studios

The Mark Gordon Co. extended its deal with ABC Studios for another four years.

The company has four network shows on this fall, including ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and spinoff Private Practice, CBS’ Criminal Minds and The CW rookie dramaReaper.

The company, helmed by Gordon and Deborah Spera, also did the successful Army Wives for Lifetime Television.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with our friends at ABC Studios,” Gordon said. “Mark Pedowitz, Julia Franz and the entire team have created a wonderful environment which allows everyone to do their best work. I am very appreciative of their support.”