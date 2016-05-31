Four HBO Super-Sessions at Banff Fest

The industry will get to know Casey Bloys, HBO’s new president of programming, a little better when the network hosts four “Super-Sessions” at the Banff World Media Festival June 14. HBO’s Comedy Masterclass will focus on the hit show Girls and will feature Bloys and Girls executive producer Jenni Konner.

Bloys was named programming president May 23, succeeding Michael Lombardo, who is wrapping up three decades at HBO.

The HBO Films Masterclass will feature Jay Roach, Emmy Award-winning director, writer and producer, along with Len Amato, president, HBO Films. The HBO International Global Heads session features Roberto Rios, corporate VP, original production, HBO Latin America; and Antony Root, executive VP original programming and production, HBO Europe.

HBO’s Limited Series Masterclass features star director/producer Steve Zaillian and Kary Antholis, president, HBO Miniseries & Cinemax Programming.

In terms of regular sessions, Michael Lombardo will speak with Damon Lindelof, showrunner on HBO drama The Leftovers.

The festival takes place June 12-15 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in western Canada. HBO is headlining as part of Banff’s Company of Distinction program. HBO Chairman/CEO Richard Plepler will give the keynote June 14 and will be interviewed by Ben Mulroney, host of CTV's Etalk.