Four A's, BlackArrow Build Industry Support for AAMP Project

While the world waits for interactive advertising to arrive,

video on demand commercials get no respect and generate little revenue.

To remedy the situation, the American Association of

Advertising Agencies and advanced advertising technology provider BlackArrow

have formed the Advanced Advertising Media Projects, a research project that

will measure the impact of commercials airing within free VOD

programming.

Also joining AAMP are companies representing all sides of

the TV business, including A&E Television Networks, CBS, Comcast, Digitas,

Discovery Communications, Horizon Media and Rainbow Media.

AAMP is starting out by finding out what top executives in

the media business think about VOD. Early

results of that research find that VOD has a

perception problem across the industry, said Nick Troiano, president of

BlackArrow. Despite that "everyone believes it's coming and everyone has

identified 2011 as a tipping point year for dynamic ad insertion," Troiano

said.

Last year, there were 7 billion programs viewed via free VOD,

according to Rentrak. Despite the large number of views, ad revenue was only in

the $100 million range.

A major problem with VOD

advertising has been a lack of flexibility because commercials had to run for a

full month and couldn't be adjusted as marketing conditions changed. With

dynamic ad insertion, ads can be inserted into video streams at the last minute

in order to insure that they are appropriate for the content, the viewer and

the advertiser. Dynamic insertion means VOD

advertising can be addressable and interactive.

Troiano added that the study found that "unlike other media

there is not a lot of data about who the free VOD

consumer is. "One of the key things that will need to happen is a lot more

market understanding of who actually watches free VOD

across the cable operators."

A full report is due in a few weeks.

After getting industry input, AAMP will set up a VOD

media research lab to observe consumer experiences with advertising in

simulated VOD and linear environment.

Phase three of AAMP's effort is a real-world, live

commercial test.

"As consumer viewing trends evolve, agencies are seeking

clarification on how best to integrate numerous TV viewing platforms into their

media buys and optimize value for advertisers," said Mike Donahue, executive VP

of the 4A's. "By working together with industry leaders on the AAMP initiative,

we will be able to gather and analyze data that that supports research-based,

strategic decisions around advanced VOD

advertising."

Troiano said that enthusiasm for other forms of interactive

advertising won't hurt the adoption of VOD

advertising. "It's not a question of which one will win first or which one

matters more. I think they're both complimentary to the advanced advertising

ecosystem," he said.