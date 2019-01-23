‘Fosse/Verdon’ Limited Series Starts on FX April 9

FX limited series Fosse/Verdon, about the romantic and creative partnership shared by Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, starts April 9. There are eight episodes. The series comes from producers Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Joel Fields.

Production on the series is underway in New York.

Based on the Sam Wasson book Fosse, the series tells the story of filmmaker Fosse and Broadway dancer Verdon. “Together, they changed the face of American entertainment – at a perilous cost,” said FX. “Featuring Fosse’s choreography, the series explores the hidden corners of show business, the price of pursuing greatness, and the suffering inflicted in the name of art.”

Michelle Williams plays Verdon and Sam Rockwell plays Fosse. Norbert Leo Butz and Margaret Qualley also star.

Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions are producing the series. Kail, Levenson, Miranda, Fields, Rockwell, Williams and George Stelzner are executive producers.

Levenson wrote the premiere episode, which was directed by Kail.