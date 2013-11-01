Former WNBC Chief O'Brien Named Nexstar Executive VP

Tom O'Brien, former president and general manager of WNBC New York, has

been named executive VP of digital media and chief revenue officer at

Nexstar. He reports directly to Nexstar Chairman and CEO Perry Sook.

Marc Montoya, senior VP of internet media sales and operations, has left Nexstar to pursue other opportunities.

O'Brien

held the title of president and managing partner at the consulting firm

Prescient Strategy Group. Previously, he was VP and chief revenue

officer at CNBC. Prior to that, he spent 12 years as a president and

general manager in the NBC Television Stations Division, including being

named head of WNBC in 2008. O'Brien was president and GM of KXAS Dallas/Ft.

Worth from 2001-2008. Before that, he ran WVIT Hartford.

"Tom's

extensive digital media and marketing experience and successes at NBC in

developing and implementing multiplatform growth strategies will expand

our offerings and enhance our user platforms and multiplatform

integration," Sook said. "Tom brings outstanding leadership and

entrepreneurial skills to Nexstar, and I look forward to working directly

with him as our new reporting structure is intended to allow us to take

a more holistic approach to business and revenue development."

Before joining NBC in 1997, O'Brien spent nine years with Viacom Broadcasting.

"I've

been impressed by Nexstar's growth as a local media company and the

innovation they've brought to the industry over the last several years,"

O'Brien said. "This opportunity to join their senior management team,

and leverage my television, digital and technology experience to expand

Nexstar's digital portfolio and develop new strategies to engage

audiences and drive results for marketers, during this period of rapid

change in the industry, is exciting and unique."