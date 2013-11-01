Former WNBC Chief O'Brien Named Nexstar Executive VP
Tom O'Brien, former president and general manager of WNBC New York, has
been named executive VP of digital media and chief revenue officer at
Nexstar. He reports directly to Nexstar Chairman and CEO Perry Sook.
Marc Montoya, senior VP of internet media sales and operations, has left Nexstar to pursue other opportunities.
O'Brien
held the title of president and managing partner at the consulting firm
Prescient Strategy Group. Previously, he was VP and chief revenue
officer at CNBC. Prior to that, he spent 12 years as a president and
general manager in the NBC Television Stations Division, including being
named head of WNBC in 2008. O'Brien was president and GM of KXAS Dallas/Ft.
Worth from 2001-2008. Before that, he ran WVIT Hartford.
"Tom's
extensive digital media and marketing experience and successes at NBC in
developing and implementing multiplatform growth strategies will expand
our offerings and enhance our user platforms and multiplatform
integration," Sook said. "Tom brings outstanding leadership and
entrepreneurial skills to Nexstar, and I look forward to working directly
with him as our new reporting structure is intended to allow us to take
a more holistic approach to business and revenue development."
Before joining NBC in 1997, O'Brien spent nine years with Viacom Broadcasting.
"I've
been impressed by Nexstar's growth as a local media company and the
innovation they've brought to the industry over the last several years,"
O'Brien said. "This opportunity to join their senior management team,
and leverage my television, digital and technology experience to expand
Nexstar's digital portfolio and develop new strategies to engage
audiences and drive results for marketers, during this period of rapid
change in the industry, is exciting and unique."
