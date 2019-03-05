Former WB Exec Hunegs Named President of Disney TV Studios

Former Warner Bros. executive Craig Hunegs was named president of Disney Television Studios, as the round of media company mergers continues to create management changes.

Hunegs, who left his post as president, business and strategy, Warner Bros. Television Group and president, Warner Bros. Digital Networks late last year, will assume his new post when the Walt Disney Co.’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox closes. Warner Bros. is now part of AT&T, which acquired Time Warner last year.

In his new post, Hunegs will report to Dana Walden, chairman of Disney Television Studio and ABC Entertainment. He will oversee Disney TV operations including ABC Studio, ABC Signature, Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

Reporting to Hunegs will be ABC Studios President, Patrick Moran; Twentieth Century Fox Television Presidents Jonathan Davis and Howard Kurtzman; and, Bert Salke, president, Fox 21 Television Studios.

While at WB, Hunegs was involved with shows including Friends, ER, West Wing, Big Bang Theory, The Bachelor, Ellen, Shameless, Queen Sugar and the DC Comic series that appear on The CW and the DC Universe app.