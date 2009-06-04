Former WB CEO Returns With 'The Lake'

Jordan Levin, the former CEO of the WB Television network, is launching a new original Web drama series for TheWB.com, The Lake. Levin is currently head of the multiplatform media company Generate.

Former 90210 star Jason Priestley will direct the series, which has been given an initial order of 12 episodes. Each episode will run between seven and 10 minutes.

TheWB.com describes The Lake as a coming of age drama following “four families who have spent each summer together at the fictional Lake Eleanor, exploring the freedom, escape and opportunity for reinvention and experimentation that the summer season signifies to young adults everywhere.”

Adding:

“Even though they spend just three months out of the year with one another, the characters have a rich and complicated history – complete with romance, friendship, scandal, betrayal and heartbreak.”

The story will be told through the eyes of outsider Olivia Harris, who is spending the summer at the lake with her aunt.

“The Lake is in the tradition of the greatest shows from The WB Network, coming of age stories told with an authentic voice,” said Craig Erwich, executive VP of Warner Horizon Television, who also oversees TheWB.com’s programming for the studio, announcing the pickup. “With Jordan’s track record at The WB and Jason’s association with one of the seminal TV dramas in Beverly Hills, 90210, we have the perfect creative team to bring this show to life.”

The Lake will premiere on TheWB.com August 10.