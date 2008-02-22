Former UPN President Dean Valentine Launches Comedy.com

Former UPN president Dean Valentine launched a Web site, Comedy.com, that will combine user-generated content with professionally generated standup, described on the site as "original, exclusive content from some of the funniest peeps in the business (literally, they're comics made of marshmallow, gelatin and carnauba wax)." Ba da bum. Bish!.

It will also feature a scrolling insult ticker and mix in social networking with an opportunity for users to create a profile and show off their own unique comedy stylings.

The site -- which is claiming the largest online joke database on the Web -- is funded by Walden Venture Capital, a technology venture-capital firm that invests in digital and online media.

Scott Immergut was named general manager of the site and Matt Komen director of content. Immergut is a former vice president of production at Disney (Valentine is former president of Walt Disney Television), while Komen has been a consultant to clients including HBO Lab and ReelzChannel.

David Segura, most recently with Twistbox, was named director of business development.