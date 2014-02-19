Former Tribune Co. Exec James C. Dowdle Dies

James C. Dowdle, a former Tribune Company executive, died on Monday of congestive heart failure, his son Jim Jr. told The Chicago Tribune. He was 79.

Dowdle joined the company in 1981 to build up Tribune Company Broadcasting, which at the time consisted of three television stations and six radio stations.

The Chicago native was named Tribune's executive VP in 1991 and retired eight years later.

He was inducted into Broadcasting & Cable's class of 1992 Hall of Fame, and was named Person of the Year by the Broadcasting Advertisers Club in 1994.

The industry veteran is survived by his wife Sally Sayers; his son; and three daughters, Colleen Burke, Jeanne Dwyer and Sarah Tyrrell.