Former TLC Head Roger Marmet Launches WineTasteTV

Roger Marmet, former head of TLC (he exited in 2005), launched a new online video site, WineTasteTV.

The site is a partnership between Marmet and Washington, D.C.-based production/postproduction company Team Sound & Vision.

The site will offer wine and wine-related products via a partnership with igourmet.com and will feature a variety of on-demand videos on everything from wine tastings and reviews to interviews and winery tours, as well as blogs and coverage of events.