Former Station General Manager Larry Herbster Dies

Larry Herbster, former TV station general manager, passed away March 16 at the age of 71. Herbster retired as VP and general manager of Nexstar’s WBRE Wilkes Barre-Scranton in 2000. Prior to that, he was VP and general manager of Nexstar’s WROC Rochester, president and general manager of Gannett’s WGRZ Buffalo and KOCO Oklahoma City, and had been station manager at WIVB Buffalo. Herbster began his career in New York in 1967, with Life Magazine.

“Larry was a real gem,” said Tim Busch, Nexstar exexutive VP and co-COO, who worked with Herbster for a decade. “I always had the greatest respect for his integrity, patient and calm demeanor and ability to work through any issue with a positive and resourceful outcome. His kind was rare in this business and he will be missed — as a colleague and, moreover, as a dear friend.”