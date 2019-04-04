Former Sling Head Lynch Named Condé Nast CEO

Roger Lynch, who helped launch Dish’s Sling TV and was most recently CEO of Pandora, has been named global CEO of Condé Nast, a new position.

Lynch, who was picked for his ability to understand media and technology, will also join the board of directors when he assumes his new post on April 22.

“After conducting a thorough search for an executive to run the combined Condé Nast US and Condé Nast International, we believe Roger is the right person to lead Condé Nast during our new phase of global integration, growth and transformation,” said Condé Nast board chairman Jonathan Newhouse.

“Roger is a transformative leader with significant international experience and a proven track record building companies at the evolving intersection of media and technology. His strong business acumen, relevant experience, and ability to unite a team around a common purpose to drive results make him a clear choice for our next CEO,” Newhouse said.

It was recently announced that Newhouse would become chairman of the board and give up his position as CEO of Condé Nast International. Bob Sauerberg, CEO of Condé Nast’s U.S. businesses for the past three years, is leaving the company after 18 years with the company.

Condé Nast credited Lynch with turning around Pandora, the nation’s largest streaming music service by refocusing on growth, transformation and investment.

Before Pandora, Lynch was CEO of Sling TV, which became the No. 1 live over-the-top service in the U.S. He also served as CEO of Video Networks International in the U.K. and president and CEO of Chello Broadband in Amsterdam.

“I have long admired the extraordinary, award-winning content produced by Condé Nast,” said Lynch. “The company is home to some of the most culturally-significant and iconic media brands in the world. As a newly combined global company, we have the opportunity to accelerate the evolution of the consumer experiences and value we deliver to our audiences and partners around the world. I’m very excited to work alongside the talented, passionate and creative team at Condé Nast as we drive the next phase of the company’s growth.”