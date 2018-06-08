Former ‘Roseanne’ Advertisers May Want to Check Out These Shows Next

With advertisers now out of luck when it comes to reaching the Roseanne audience, we took a look at what other shows the canceled sitcom’s viewers have been watching to see where brands may want to spend their dollars next.

According to Inscape, the TV measurement company with glass-level data from a panel of more than 8 million smart TVs and devices, among the list of contenders are multiple procedural dramas that have been renewed for additional seasons, including Fox’s 9-1-1, Blue Bloods on CBS, and NBC’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. It’s also interesting to note the appearance of Ellen’s Game of Games, the game show from Ellen DeGeneres which is broadcast on NBC.

According to iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, Pepsi, Samsung Mobile and McDonald’s were three of the top-spending brands during the Roseanne reboot.

McDonald’s advertised in the latest season of 9-1-1, T-Mobile appeared in the top five for Chicago Fire and Lyrica spent during Ellen’s Game of Games, but for Blue Bloods none of the brands in the chart above make the top five advertisers, which presents an opportunity for these companies to expand their horizons.