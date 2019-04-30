Former Roku Executives Launch CTV Ad Network

Two former Roku executives have launched Tetra TV LLC, an ad network that is focused on helping advertisers reach cord-cutters through the rapidly growing connected-TV space.

Based in Los Angeles, with an office in New York, Tetra TV is headed by co-founder and CEO Steve Shannon, most recently GM and senior VP of content and services at Roku. His co-founder is Tetra chief revenue officer Jim Lombard, who launched the Roku’s video ad sales offering in 2013.

Tetra TV said it helps advertisers buy inventory and insert ads on more than 100 streaming channels across platforms including Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Sony Playstation, XBox, and Samsung, Vizio, Sony and LG TVs.

“Ad-supported streaming TV is growing fast, but the viewing is fragmented across a wide array of devices and publishers creating siloed video ad inventory,” Lombard said. “Tetra TV navigates these complexities, unlocks premium ad inventory, and provides transparent reporting with universal measurement standards for advertisers looking to reach the growing streaming TV audience.”

Tetra TV uses an open platform approach to enable audience targeting using data and measurement suppliers such as Nielsen, Experian and Acxiom.

“By combining the benefits of digital ad delivery with the impact of TV, streaming television will become the most powerful ad medium on Earth,” said Shannon. “Through working directly with premium video publishers and the industry's most reliable data providers, Tetra TV’s goal is to execute highly efficient, outcome-driven CTV ad campaigns at scale.”