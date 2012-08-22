Former Penn State President to Speak With ABC for First Time Since Resignation

Dr. Graham Spanier, the former Penn State president who resigned last November in the wake of the University's child abuse scandal, will give his first TV interview on Wednesday's edition of ABC's World News with Diane Sawyer.

Spanier will be interviewed by Good Morning America news anchor Josh Elliott. Aside from discussing the scandal, ABC said the interview

"will also reveal his personal story, including details about his own history of childhood abuse."

The piece will air again on Nightline, and portions of it will air Thursday on Good Morning America, Good Afternoon America and will be available on ABCNews.com, ABC News Radio and ABC NewsOne. On Wednesday, ESPN will preview portions of the interview on SportsCenter.

Also airing on Thursday, former baseball pitcher Roger Clemens will appear on CBS This Morning, his first television interview since he was acquitted of lying to Congress in June. In 2008, Clemens testified to Congress that he never took performance-enhancing drugs.