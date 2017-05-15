Former Paramount CEO Brad Grey Dies at 59

Brad Grey, former chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, died Sunday night due to cancer. He was 59.

Grey was head of the movie and TV studio Paramount for 12 years before leaving in February following weak box office returns and heavy losses at the company.

Prior to his run at Paramount, he formed management/production company Brillstein-Grey Entertainment, which helped bring to TV The Larry Sanders Show, The Sopranos and Real Time With Bill Maher.

Grey also cofounded Plan B Entertainment with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Brad Grey, a colleague and friend," said Motion Picture Association of America chairman Chris Dodd. "As a producer and industry leader, Brad brought great storytelling to audiences around the world, and his contributions to the creative community will be enjoyed for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”