Former OWN Exec Rod Aissa Joins Oxygen Media
Rod Aissa has joined Oxygen Media as senior vice
president of original programming and development, effective immediately.
The former OWN executive will now have strategic
oversight of Oxygen's original programming development and production. He
will also oversee the network's recently announced lineup of new shows,
including The Next Big Thing, LA Style, The Eva Marcille Project (all working titles), as well as its current
series Tori & Dean: Home Sweet
Hollywood and The Glee Project.
Based in the network's New York office, Aissa will report
to Oxygen president Jason Klarman. Cori Abraham, senior VP of development and Teri
Kennedy VP, current production will jointly report to Aissa on identifying new
genres and formats that target young women.
Aissa most recently served as senior VP, programming and
development, primetime at OWN, where he oversaw the fledgling network's
programming and development. Prior to OWN, Aissa was executive VP of TV at Ashton
Kutcher's production company, Katalyst Films.
