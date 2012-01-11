Former OWN Exec Rod Aissa Joins Oxygen Media

Rod Aissa has joined Oxygen Media as senior vice

president of original programming and development, effective immediately.

The former OWN executive will now have strategic

oversight of Oxygen's original programming development and production. He

will also oversee the network's recently announced lineup of new shows,

including The Next Big Thing, LA Style, The Eva Marcille Project (all working titles), as well as its current

series Tori & Dean: Home Sweet

Hollywood and The Glee Project.

Based in the network's New York office, Aissa will report

to Oxygen president Jason Klarman. Cori Abraham, senior VP of development and Teri

Kennedy VP, current production will jointly report to Aissa on identifying new

genres and formats that target young women.

Aissa most recently served as senior VP, programming and

development, primetime at OWN, where he oversaw the fledgling network's

programming and development. Prior to OWN, Aissa was executive VP of TV at Ashton

Kutcher's production company, Katalyst Films.