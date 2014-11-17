Former Ooyala Exec Joins Piksel

Piksel, a provider of multiscreen video platforms, has hired Neil Berry to the post of executive VP of commercial for the EMEA region.

Berry, late of Piksel competitor Ooyala, is on board to expand Piksel’s business in Europe. He joins Piksel, whose roots are traced to once-troubled online video publishing company KIT Digital, soon after the company initiated a relaunch that included the introduction of a new modular OTT video platform for content owners, aggregators, and distributors.

“Neil joins Piksel at a truly exciting time, as we ramp up our focus on Europe and the Middle East and build on successes here over the past year. We have a long history of working with some of the biggest names in media and entertainment across the region, and believe that under Neil’s leadership we will be able to grow our business and presence even further,” said Kevin Joyce, Piksel’s chief commercial officer, in a statement.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.