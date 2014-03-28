Former NYPD Chief Ray Kelly Joins ABC News

Former NYPD commissioner Ray Kelly will join ABC News as a consultant, announced ABC News president Ben Sherwood on Friday.

Kelly will consult for ABC News on a variety of platforms. A 43-year veteran, Kelly is the first person to serve two, non-consecutive tenures as police commissioner.

“As the longest serving Police Commissioner of the City of New York, Ray Kelly brings 50 years of public service and law and order experience to ABC News,” said Sherwood in a memo to staff.