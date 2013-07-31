Former Nickelodeon Exec Marjorie Cohn to Run DreamWorks Animation TV

DreamWorks Animation has tapped former Nickelodeon exec Marjorie Cohn to run the studio's television efforts.

In the newly-created position of head of television, Cohn will be tasked with overseeing the production and development of all TV efforts. She will be joined by Mark Taylor, who will be head of TV production and Peter Gal, who will serve as head of TV development. Taylor comes over from Nickelodeon Animation Studios while Gal has been with DWA.

Cohn and her team will be tasked with producing 1,200 hours of original programming to for distributors like Netflix and Super RTL over the next five years.

"Having Margie join us to oversee our television efforts is an incredible coup for DreamWorks Animation. She is uniquely suited with the experience, skill and creativity to immediately dive in and oversee our aggressive expansion into this space," said DreamWorks Animation COO Ann Daly. "Margie has tremendous instincts when it comes to kids' programming, and we can't wait to unleash her creative force on DreamWorks' vast IP to bring exciting new content to families across the world."

Cohn spent 26 years with Nickelodeon, most recently serving as president of content development before leaving in April. In her tenure, she had overseen hits like Rugrats and iCarly. She and Taylor also worked together at Nick for 15 years, producing some of the net's most popular programs in SpongeBobSquarepants, Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius,Fairly Odd Parents, Hey Arnold and Avatar: The Last Airbender.