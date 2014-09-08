Former Nickelodeon Exec Dunn Takes Over Sesame Street

Former Nickelodeon Networks COO Jeffrey Dunn has been named president and CEO of Sesame Street producer Sesame Workshop.

Dunn, who is also formerly president of HiT Entertainment (Thomas & Friends), succeeds the retiring Mel Ming atop the nonproffit educational organization.

Dunn is currently a Fellow at Harvard, focusing on media and education.

Dunn headed HiT Entertainment from 2008 to 2012, when HiT was sold to Mattel. Before that he was COO of the Nickelodeon Networks group and president of Nickelodeon Film and Enterprises helping to build the SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer brands.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.