Former NFL Player, ‘Monday Night Football’ Host Frank Gifford Dead

Frank Gifford -- a former NFL player and sports journalist, who was married to Today cohost Kathie Lee Gifford, has died. He was 84.

Gifford died from natural causes Aug. 9 at his Connecticut home, according to a family statement.

The footballer played for the New York Giants from 1952-1964 before turning to broadcasting as a commentator for ESPN’s Monday Night Football from 1971-1997. MNF was broadcast on ABC through 2005.

“We rejoice in the extraordinary life he was privileged to live, and we feel grateful and blessed to have been loved by such an amazing human being,” the family said in a statement.

The Santa Monica-born sportsman married Kathie Lee, who cohosts the fourth hour of NBC's Today with Hoda Kotb in 1986. He has two children with her, Cody and Cassidy, and three children, Jeff, Kyle and Victoria, with his first wife Maxine Avis Ewart.

"Frank Gifford was the ultimate Giant,” said Giants president John Mara in a statement. “He was the face of our franchise for so many years. More importantly, he was a treasured member of our family.”

Walt Disney chief Bob Iger also released a statement on Gifford's death:

"Frank’s contributions to ABC Sports and our company are immeasurable," said Iger, chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company. "We are honored to call him a Disney Legend and I am very fortunate to have called him a dear friend and colleague."