John Agoglia, who helmed NBC business affairs during the net's "Must See TV" days, has died. He was 76.

The broadcast veteran passed away on March 14 after a three-year battle with cancer.

The New York-born negotiator was instrumental in Jay Leno's deal to take over The Tonight Show from Johnny Carson in 1992 and also had a hand in umpiring the six-figure contracts for the three stars of Seinfeld.

Agoglia joined the peacock network as its top negotiator in 1980 under entertainment heads Brandon Tartikoff, Warren Littlefield and Don Ohlmeyer. During his tenure, the exec also served as president of NBC Enterprises, overseeing the network's deals within the industry, which included the acquisition of the movies Jurassic Park and Schindler's List.

His involvement with the late night saga resulted in the exec's big screen characterization in The Late Shift, which was based on New York Times journalist Bill Carter's report of what had happened.

The exec made the decision to leave NBC in 1997, telling Carter simply that "it's sort of time."

After his exit, he founded a media consulting firm and served on multiple broads, including as president of the LAX Airports Commission board.

He is survived by children Anthony and John Steven, three grandchildren and his brother, Thomas. His wife Joanne predeceased him in 2010.

Variety was first to report news of Agoglia's death.