Former NBC CEO Grant Tinker Dies

Former NBC chairman and CEO Grant Tinker—who also formed production company MTM Enterprises with then-wife Mary Tyler Moore—has died at the age of 90.

Today anchor Matt Lauer announced Tinker’s death Wednesday, saying he died at his California home on Monday.

MTM Enterprises produced numerous popular shows, including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Bob Newhart Show and Hill Street Blues.

In 1981, Tinker took over as chairman and CEO of NBC, which was then struggling in last place. During his tenure, shows such as Family Ties, The Cosby Show and Cheers brought NBC to the top of the networks. He left in 1986.

“Grant Tinker was a great man who made an indelible mark on NBC and the history of television that continues to this day,” said Steve Burke, CEO of NBCUniversal, in a statement. “He loved creative people and protected them, while still expertly managing the business. Very few people have been able to achieve such a balance. We try to live up to the standards he set each and every day. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”