Former MTVN President/COO Mark Rosenthal Joins Spot Runner

Former MTV Networks chief Mark Rosenthal joined Internet-based ad agency Spot Runner as vice chairman and president of media platforms.

Rosenthal will head up a new division to "leverage technologies for the benefit of advertising agencies and media companies," as well as running the New York operations for the Los Angeles-based company, reporting to chairman Nick Grouf.

Rosenthal had been chairman and CEO of Interpublic Media and, before that, spent almost one decade as president and chief operating officer of MTVN.

Rosenthal began in the media business with CBS Cable in 1980, joining MTVN predecessor Warner Amex Satellite Entertainment in 1982.