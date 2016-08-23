Former ‘Law & Order’ Star Steven Hill Dead at 94

Veteran actor Steven Hill, who had lead roles in Mission: Impossible in the 1960s and Law & Order in the '90s, died Aug. 23 at the age of 94. Hill portrayed Daniel Briggs, leader of a covert-operations unit, in Mission: Impossible. He left after the first season, and Peter Graves became the face of the series.

Decades later, Hill played district attorney Adam Schiff on the original Law & Order, holding down the role from 1990 to 2000.

According to the New York Times, Steven Hill was born Solomon Krakowsky in 1922, in Seattle. A radio career gave way to the stage, and then to television starting in 1959 on Actors Studio.

Hill’s film resume includes It’s My Turn, Yentl, Brighton Beach Memoirs and The Firm.

His final screen appearances, notes the Times, were on Law & Order.

Hill lived north of New York City in Monsey, NY, and died in Manhattan.