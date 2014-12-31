Former KFOR Oklahoma City GM Boyer Dies

Jim Boyer, former KFOR-KAUT Oklahoma City general manager, has died at 68. Boyer suffered from cancer of the esophagus.

He retired from the GM job at the end of 2012. In an email to friends at the time, he said: "My decision was sealed when one day I realized that, without noticing, I had crossed the mortality line from 'He died too soon' to 'He lived a full life.’ Whatever fullness I have left, I'm not going to spend sitting behind a desk."

Boyer had come up through news, including a stint as WWL New Orleans news director.

“By my account I’ve had a pretty good run over the years,” he said in his retirement announcement. I’ve lived in some wonderful cities and worked at some great television stations. And I’ve associated with some of the most talented and creative people in the business. It’s been a grand experience.”

KFOR-KAUT is an NBC-MyNetworkTV pair.