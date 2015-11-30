Former Hulu Exec Andy Forssell Joins Fullscreen

Former Hulu exec Andy Forssell has resurfaced at Fullscreen.

Forssell, who served as interim CEO of Hulu in 2013, has been tapped as chief operating officer of Fullscreen, announced the company’s founder and CEO George Strompolos on Monday.

"Andy is a proven leader who not only understands the new world of online video, he helped build it," said Strompolos. "As COO, Andy will help us scale and manage our operation as we prepare for even more growth and innovation."

At Fullscreen, Forssell will oversee all day-to-day operations for the company.

Forssell left Hulu in 2013 after Mike Hopkins was named CEO of the company. Most recently, Forssell was CEO of app ShowYou.