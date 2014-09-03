Former HBO Exec Joins Simulmedia

Targeted advertising firm Simulmedia has hired J. Peter Ban as senior vice president of business operations, where he’ll be tasked with building out and leading the company’s ops teams and stoking the company’s overall growth strategy.

Ban joins Simulmedia from HBO where, since 2010, he had serves as SVP and GM of domestic network distribution, responsible for the premium programmer’s affiliate relationships with operators such as Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications, Charter Communications, Cablevision Systems, Suddenlink Communications, Mediacom Communications and RCN, among others. Ban is also late of online business-to-business firm Epostmarks, where he was CEO, and AOL and Time Warner

"Peter has an extraordinary scope of media industry experience, having been a business executive at companies such as Time Warner corporate, HBO, AOL, Epostmarks, Inc., and a telecommunications and internet lawyer," said Dave Morgan, Simulmedia's CEO, in a statement. “I had the great fortune to work closely with Peter during my own time at AOL. He is one of the strongest and most balanced business leaders I have ever met.”

To read more, visit Multichannel.com.