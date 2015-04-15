Former Google Exec Joins Univision’s Digital Team
By B&C Staff
Mark Lopez, the former head of U.S. Hispanic audience sales at Google, has been appointed to executive VP and general manager, Univision Digital.
Lopez, whose new role becomes effective May 1, will be based in Miami and report to Isaac Lee, president of News and Digital for UCI, and CEO of Fusion.
Working with Univision’s sales, product, tech and content teams, Lopez will lead business responsibilities for Univision Digital across platforms.
