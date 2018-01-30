Former ‘Glee’ Star Mark Salling Has Died

Mark Salling, the former Glee star who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, was found dead Jan. 30. He was 35.

He was scheduled to be sentenced March 7.

The Associated Press called Salling’s death “an apparent suicide,” and said his body was found hanging in a riverbed area in Los Angeles.

Salling played Noah “Puck” Puckerman on Fox musical drama Glee, which aired from 2009 to 2015. Puck was a football player who ends up joining the glee club.

Salling pleaded guilty in December after authorities said a search of his computer and an external drive found more than 50,000 images of child porn, according to the AP.

His earlier credits included 1996's Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering and a 1999 guest role on Walker, Texas Ranger.

A singer-songwriter as well, Salling also released a pair of albums.

Another Glee star, Cory Monteith, was found dead in July 2013. He was 31. The cause of death was found to be an accidental drug overdose.

