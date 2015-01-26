Former Fox Station Employee Commits Suicide Outside News Corp. Building

A former Fox station employee shot and killed himself Monday morning outside of 1211 Avenue of the Americas in New York, Fox TV Stations confirmed.

The building is the headquarters for News Corporation and 21st Century Fox.

"This morning, a former employee at Fox 7-KTBC (Austin) committed suicide outside FOX Television Stations’ headquarters in New York City,” said Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy in an email to FTS employees. “He was employed at our Austin television station for ten months and has not been with the station or FTS since June 2014. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy.”

According to multiple reports, the man was identified as Phillip Perea, 41 years old, of Irving, Texas. He worked at KTBC in Austin, but has not been with the station or Fox TV Stations since last June.

A suicide note and a gun were said to have been recovered at the scene.