Former Fox News Reporter Di-Natale Dies

Former Fox News reporter Dominic Di-Natale, 43, has died, the news channel reports.

According to Fox News, Di-Natale, who resigned Nov. 30, took his own life Dec. 10 in Jefferson County, Colo., where he owned property. Fox cited a county coroner's report in the cause of death. His body was reportedly discovered by authorities "alerted by a friend who knew of his state of mind regarding serious undisclosed health issues," said Fox.

Di-Natale had most recently covered the Ferguson, Mo. riots for Fox News, freelancing out of Fox's L.A. bureau.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.