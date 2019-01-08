Former Fox Exec Earley Named EVP of Marketing for Disney+

Former Fox executive Joe Earley has been named executive VP, marketing & operations, for Disney+, the streaming service being launched by Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International unit in late 2019.

Earley will lead content and brand marketing for Disney+ and collaborate with producers of content for the service including units of Disney and third-party entities.

“Joe’s industry knowledge and understanding of where the global entertainment marketplace is going will be a key component as we launch and expand the Disney+ footprint,” said Ricky Strauss, president, content & marketing for Disney+. “The breadth of his experience in both content marketing and production, combined with the quality of his relationships in our industry will be huge assets to Disney+.”

Earley will report to Strauss.

Most recently Earley was president of The Jackal Group, overseeing the studios television, film, theater and digital divisions. Before that he was was Fox for more than 20 years, rising to chief operating officer of the Fox Television Group. Before joining Fox, he was in media relations at HBO.

Disney is in the process of acquiring studio and cable network assets of 21st Century Fox, so Earley will be joining a number of his former Fox colleagues at Disney.

“I've always admired Disney, their brand approach, and the strong connection that people around the world have to their stories and characters. From the moment I heard about Disney+ and the unparalleled brands that will be brought together on the service, I felt it was the model for the future of entertainment,” Earley said.

“I'm looking forward to working with Ricky and everyone on the Disney+ team, as well as with the amazingly talented creative content teams at the Company, to build and grow Disney+, giving consumers direct access to the world’s most beloved entertainment,” he said.