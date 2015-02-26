Former Fetzer President Carl Lee Dies

Carl E. Lee, former Fetzer stations president and past president of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters died Feb. 22, according to the association. He was 96.

Lee was a founding member of MAB and was president in 1956. He was also a founding member of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Foundation.

His broadcast career began in 1939 with Fetzer Broadcasting. He rose through the ranks to become executive VP and GM of the company in 1958. Lee was named president of Fetzer Broadcasting and Fetzer Television Co. in 1973. Its stations included what is now WWMT-TV Grand Rapids. Lee was also onetime chairman of the CBS TV affiliates board.

He also had leadership posts in the National Association of Broadcasters, Broadcasters Foundation and National Broadcast Pioneers.

Survivors include a daughter, Cheri Weedman, and son-in-law, Jeffrey Weedman, as well as two grandchildren.

Memorial donations can be made to the Carl E. Lee Broadcasting Scholarship fund through the MAB Foundation (819 N. Washington, Ave. Lansing, MI 48906; 517-484-7444).