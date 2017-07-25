Former FCC Staffer Terry Lynn Matsumoto Killed in Washington, D.C.

The Washington Post was reportingTuesday that Terry Lynn Matsumoto, 82, and her husband Masao Matsumoto, 81, were found shot to death in their Falls Church home in what was being described as a murder/suicide.

According to a veteran D.C. communications executive, Terry Matsumoto was administrative assistant to Peter Pitsch, chief of staff to FCC chairman Dennis Patrick in the late 1980s, a chairman arguably most notable for his repeal of the Fairness Doctrine.

A 1986 copy of the Federal Yellow Book, a directory of federal personnel, does list Terry Matsumoto as a staff assistant to Pitsch when the latter was in the FCC's Office of Plans and Policy.

"This is very sad news," said Pitsch, currently executive director of federal relations and associate general counsel for Intel. "Terry was a dear friend and colleague. She will be in my prayers."