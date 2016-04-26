Former Epix Exec Charged With $8M Fraud

The former chief digital officer of movie network Epix, Emil Rensing, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation at his Manhattan home Monday.

Rensing was charged with masterminding an elaborate fraud scheme against his former employer that netted him more than $8 million over a period of about five years, according to Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. The arrest was first reported by Reuters.

Reuters said that Rensing, 42, was charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He was released on $500,000 bond and through his lawyer told Reuters in a statement that he denies the allegations and did nothing wrong.

