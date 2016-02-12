Former Discovery Channel Star Richard Wyatt Arrested

Richard Wyatt, former star of Discovery Channel's reality show American Guns was arrested last week and charged with conspiracy, dealing in firearms without a license and tax-related charges, according to the Justice Department.

Wyatt surrendered to authorities and was expected to make his first appearance before a judge in Colorado Feb. 11.

A 13-count federal grand jury indictment was returned against Wyatt Feb. 9.

Wyatt allegedly failed to report over $1.1 million in income from his Gunsmoke store in Wheat Ridge, Colo. He also allegedly conspired to sell guns without a license. He surrendered that license in 2012.

Wyatt also faces forfeiture of the guns and ammo "involved in the commission of his alleged crimes," those crimes being trying to sell those guns and ammo without a license and evading taxes on that income.

DOJ pointed out that he "aggressively" marketed the business on YouTube and through his appearances on 26 episodes of the Discovery Channel series between in 2011 and 2012.

His new reality could be 35 years in prison and fines of over $1.5 million if convicted on all counts.