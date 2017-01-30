Former Cub David Ross Joins ESPN as Analyst

David Ross, the graybeard of the world champion Chicago Cubs, is joining ESPN as a Major League Baseball analyst, the network said Monday.

The catcher, who retired, ending a 15-year big league career, after the World Series, won an earlier title with the Boston Red Sox. He is also serving as a special assistant for baseball operations for the Cubs.

“David is a proven leader with a natural combination of charisma, candor and humor which lends itself well to a media career. The expertise he’s amassed during his memorable career, which includes the unique experience of winning World Series Championships with two iconic franchises, will greatly benefit our audience,” said Seth Markman, ESPN senior coordinating producer.

Ross has previously provided analysis for ESPN in a guest capacity, including during the 2014 and 2015 MLB postseasons. ESPN said he will work on a variety of platforms, including studio coverage, SportsCenter and during some game telecasts.

“I’m excited to dive right in and start talking baseball with my new colleagues at ESPN," said Ross. “It truly is the worldwide leader in sports and I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this incredible team. We’re going to have a lot of fun this season.”