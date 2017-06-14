Former CTD Exec Michael Mischler to Receive 2017 PromaxBDA Lifetime Achievement Award

Michael Mischler, CBS Television Distribution’s former executive VP of marketing, will be awarded PromaxBDA’s 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award at the Station Summit in Las Vegas.

Mischler, who recently retired, will receive the honor at an awards luncheon on Thursday, June 22, at the Mirage Resort. Scot Chastain, PromaxBDA board chair and executive VP of affiliate marketing for NBC, will present the award to Mischler.



“With a career that spans local broadcast television, the CBS Television Network and CBS Television Distribution, Mike has been the creative architect of countless groundbreaking and memorable marketing campaigns,” said Steve Kazanjian, PromaxBDA president and CEO, in a statement. “Most of all, he has selflessly mentored, encouraged and inspired many other careers over the course of his 40 years in our industry.”



Dr. Phil McGraw, who hosts daytime talk leader Dr. Phil, also will deliver a keynote at Station Summit next week.

