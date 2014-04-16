Former Clinton Press Secretary Myers Named Warner Bros. Communications Chief

Dee Dee Myers, former White House Press Secretary under President Bill Clinton, has been named executive VP, worldwide corporate communications and public affairs for Warner Bros., the studio announced Wednesday. She will join Warner Bros. Sept. 2.

Myers will replace Sue Fleishman, a nine-year veteran of the studio, and oversee all corporate communications activity worldwide.

“We are thrilled that Dee Dee will join Warner Bros. at this exciting and transformative time at our studio and in our industry,” said Kevin Tsujihara, CEO of Warner Bros. Entertainment. “Dee Dee brings a creative and strategic mindset to communications and public positioning.”

Myers served as press secretary in the first-term Clinton White House. She has since worked as a political analyst, a contributing editor to Vanity Fair and a communications consultant.

“I couldn’t be more excited about joining Kevin and Warner Bros.,” Myers said. “Kevin has shown himself to be an original thinker and innovative leader, and Warner Bros. is the most storied studio in Hollywood.”

Fleishman helped Warner Bros. navigate the transition last year from former studio chief Barry Meyer to Tsujihara. Of Fleishman, Tsujihara said, “I’m grateful for her many contributions to Warner Bros. and know she’ll have great success in all her future endeavors.”