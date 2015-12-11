Former CBS President Arthur Taylor Dies

Arthur R. Taylor, former president of CBS, died at the age of 80 on Dec. 3.

Taylor was named president of CBS in 1972 at the age of 36. While president, Taylor sold off the New York Yankees to George Steinbrenner.

Taylor pushed the family viewing hour at CBS, which promoted the idea of kids-friendly programming from 8 to 9 p.m.

After departing CBS in 1976, Taylor formed investment firms Sarabam Corp. and then the Arthur Taylor and Company.

In the 1980s, he launched and was the founding president of the Entertainment Channel, now known as A&E.

Taylor is survived by his wife Kathryn Pelgrift and his three daughters Martha, Anne and Sarah.