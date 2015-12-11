Former CBS Local Media COO Guitano Dies

Anton Guitano, who retired as chief operating officer of CBS Local Media in June, died Dec. 8 at 65. He had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Guitano had been responsible for overseeing the financial and operational success of CBS’s television and radio stations as well as their digital platforms.

“It was my privilege to work with Anton for many years,” said Leslie Moonves, CBS Corp. president and CEO. “He was a terrific person–very hard working, attentive to detail, and a real straight shooter in the best sense of the word. He loved this company and provided a huge example to all who worked with him.”

Guitano was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., and earned an accounting degree at St. Peter’s College in N.J., where he studied on a full academic and athletic scholarship. After beginning his career at Price Waterhouse, Guitano joined CBS in 1978 as part of its internal audit department.

Over the course of his 37-year career with CBS, he rose through the ranks to become financial controller for the CBS Television Network; VP and general auditor for CBS, Inc.; executive VP of operations/chief financial officer for CBS Television Stations; and CFO/senior executive VP, operations, for CBS Radio.

“Anton was a great leader and a beloved friend and colleague who made a profound difference in the lives of everyone who had the privilege of working with him,” said Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations. “He was a man of dignity and integrity. We also loved him for his terrific sense of humor, a quality that made it so wonderful to be with him on a daily basis.”

Guitano is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Eileen, a member of the CBS Television Network finance department; his mother, Blanche; his brother, Glenn; his children, Jessica, Jennifer and Jason; and three grandchildren.

A mass will be held Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mahopac, NY. Friends who wish to honor Guitano’s memory may send donations to either the American Institute for Cancer Research or the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center.