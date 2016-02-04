Former Buyer Merrifield Joins Turner as Senior VP

Former top media buyer Christine Merrifield has joined Turner Broadcasting as senior VP, ad sales strategy and monetization.

Merrifield, who left her post as president of investment and activation of MediaVest Worldwide last year, worked for Donna Speciale at the agency and now will report to Speciale, president of Turner Ad Sales.

Merrifield will help identify and prioritize new ad revenue models, acquitisions and partnership opportunities.

Speciale was brought into Turner because of her agency experience working with clients on marketing solutions and now is adding another senior buyer to her senior staff.

“I had the pleasure of working alongside Christine for many years and value her client insight, analytic skills and business development accomplishments,” said Speciale. “Our industry and company are moving at a rapid speed and we need to be thoughtful in ensuring that our mission-critical strategies, products and priorities are brought to life effectively. Every decision we make should lead us to our end goal of becoming a stronger resource to our clients and bettering the overall ad experience. Christine has a deep appreciation for agency and client needs. She will help lead that effort and complement my team’s existing lineup of powerful, diverse leaders.”

Before joining MediaVest, she held posts at Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and Grey Advertising.