Former B&C Production Manager Harry Stevens Dies

Harry H. Stevens, 89, former production manager at Broadcasting & Cable magazine and its predecessor, Broadcasting Magazine, died June 27 in Romney, W.Va.

Stevens was born in Washington and was a long-time resident of the city. He joined B&C, then based in Washington, as a teenager and remained with the magazine until his retirement, overseeing advertising and editorial production.

Survivors include a cousin, Robert Cheves.

Don West, former top editor at B&C, remembered Stevens: "During his career, he was the mainstay of both the advertising and editorial production processes from hot metal through the first digital generations, and the emissary to several generations of printers. He earned print journalism's highest award: he never missed a deadline.

"Harry was a fixture of the magazine from the day I started until the day I left and afterwards," said Kwentin Keenan, former circulation manager at B&C and now a circulation manager with B&C parent NewBay Media. "I considered him a friend, not just a co-worker."

Services will be 11:30 a.m. July 1, 2014, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Washington.