Former B&C Editor Robins Heads Up Center For Communication

J. Max Robins, former B&C editor-in-chief, has been named executive director at the Center for Communication. He starts Sept. 1 and succeeds Catherine Williams, who led the Center for 14 years.

Robins, currently a columnist at Forbes.com, spent five years as VP/executive director at The Paley Center for Media, where he led the Media Council forum. Prior to that, he was chief editor at B&C, was a senior editor at TV Guide, and TV editor/columnist at Variety.

“We are delighted to have attracted a leader of Max’s caliber and media credentials,” said David J. Barrett, director of the Hearst Corp. and chairman of the board at Center for Communication (CFC). “This reflects the strong foundations Catherine has built during her tenure. We are looking forward to a dynamic future under Max’s leadership.”

After serving as director of programs and development, Williams was named executive director in 2000. Barrett saluted Williams for her “extraordinary” contributions to CFC. "Our board is grateful for Catherine's tireless commitment to our mission," said Barrett. "Her imaginative forums have been vital and inspiring to the next generation of media leaders. We thank her for her outstanding work and warm friendship to us all."

Robins called his first priority at CFC engaging with “the next generation” of journalists, filmmakers, writers and media entrepreneurs. “We need to hear how we can enable and empower them to do their job of informing, enlightening and entertaining,” he said. “Our mission is to build and sustain a vibrant connection between the media industry leaders of today and tomorrow.”