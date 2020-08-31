Former B&C Correspondent Gelman Dies

Morris (Morrie) Gelman, 90, former reporter for B&C as well as other media trades in New York, Washington and Los Angeles, died Aug. 26 in Palm Desert, Calif.

Gelman retired in 2000 after almost 50 years in journalism, first for newspapers and later for a variety of business magazines, including as a senior editor and contributing editor for Broadcasting & Cable in Hollywood in the 1960's and '70's.

Gelman was born in Brooklyn and after working in the mail room of Mutual Broadcasting System, joined the New York Post as an assistant to iconic columnist Earl Wilson and later as a police reporter before transitioning into entertainment business journalism as a features editor for Theater magazine.

In addition to writing for B&C (then Broadcasting and Cable), Gelman worked for Variety, Ad Age and Electronic Media (later TV Week).

Gelman also conducted interviews for the Archive of American Television at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and and penned the book, The Best in Televison, 50 Years of Emmys.

Gelman is survived by his wife, Marisa, two sons and two grandchildren.